PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PHM. 140166 upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of PHM opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

