Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Abbott Laboratories Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

ABT opened at $108.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

