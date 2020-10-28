Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens cut Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $44.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.