Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Intersect ENT Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Intersect ENT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

XENT has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $522.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 9.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Intersect ENT by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

