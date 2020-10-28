Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of WPM opened at C$62.99 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$26.99 and a twelve month high of C$76.69. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.94 million.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,562. Also, Director George Leslie Brack sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.41, for a total transaction of C$163,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$787,970.18. Insiders have sold a total of 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,302,313 over the last three months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

