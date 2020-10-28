Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$23.37 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.30 and a 52-week high of C$42.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion and a PE ratio of -4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,461.17.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer William Douglas Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.34, for a total transaction of C$120,958.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,074,902.09.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

