Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get NEWMONT GOLD-TS alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$125.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$81.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.63. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 1 year low of C$44.00 and a 1 year high of C$96.45.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.18 billion.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.