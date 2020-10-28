Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veoneer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s FY2020 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of VNE opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.94. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 34.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 42.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.