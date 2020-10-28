Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) Reduced by Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CFX. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.60.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) stock opened at C$4.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.66. The company has a market cap of $299.42 million and a PE ratio of -6.51.

About Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.