Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Lifted by Analyst

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Franco Nevada in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at $138.05 on Monday. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.30 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 14.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 11.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 82.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

