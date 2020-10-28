Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.52. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $80,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $208,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $308,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

