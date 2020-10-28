Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Increased by Analyst

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $142.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.68 million.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $169,310.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,217.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,745,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $101,322,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,553,696 shares of company stock worth $252,286,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

