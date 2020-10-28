Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Raised by Analyst (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.40 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIS. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

TSE SIS opened at C$14.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.56. The company has a market cap of $724.34 million and a P/E ratio of 25.96. Savaria Co. has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$16.42.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,317,500.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

