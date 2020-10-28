Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issued By Northcoast Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $68.86 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.