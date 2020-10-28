Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Raised by Analyst

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.62 million. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITRN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $298.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 105.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

