Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $125.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $137.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $200,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $932,467 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

