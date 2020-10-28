Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Issued By Barrington Research

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for ViacomCBS in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.