Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $5.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $24.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.01 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.54.

Biogen stock opened at $255.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 52-week low of $254.93 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after buying an additional 566,347 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Biogen by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,199,000 after purchasing an additional 340,674 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 30,336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 210,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,659,000 after purchasing an additional 209,925 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,461,000 after purchasing an additional 195,146 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.