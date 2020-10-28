Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $87.79.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $838,723.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,335,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,064,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,923 shares of company stock worth $37,189,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

