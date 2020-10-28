Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Graco in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

GGG opened at $62.84 on Monday. Graco has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Graco by 51.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $355,838.70. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $2,989,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,507 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.