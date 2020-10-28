Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of GSBC opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $573.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.07. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

