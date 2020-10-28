Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Lowered by Boenning Scattergood

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

LBAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $10.92 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 21.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 7,001 shares of company stock valued at $70,640 in the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 326.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 153,435 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 29.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 107,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

