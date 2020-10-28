Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for SLM Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for SLM in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get SLM alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

SLM stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. SLM has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 299,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 9.4% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 97,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.