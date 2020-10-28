Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Increased by Analyst

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 192.9% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

