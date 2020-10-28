Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at UBS Group

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4,078.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $688,621,000 after buying an additional 18,951,374 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,189,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,125,000 after buying an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 270.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 842,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 510.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 653,843 shares in the last quarter.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.