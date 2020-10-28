Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 2,293,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,265,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Get Qudian alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $409.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qudian by 83.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qudian by 132.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 29,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.