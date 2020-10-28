Ragnarok 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Ragnarok has a market cap of $4,356.15 and approximately $61.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00085505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00229477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.01286233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000597 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 202.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.