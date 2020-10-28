Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.12.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The business had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

