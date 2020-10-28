Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Range Resources stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

