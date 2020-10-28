Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.04.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$8.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.34. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,466,080. Insiders have sold a total of 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885 over the last three months.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

