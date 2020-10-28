Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) stock opened at C$7.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.10 and a 12-month high of C$7.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $931.56 million and a PE ratio of -151.46.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$15.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.45 million.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

