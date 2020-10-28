Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $21.75 price objective on the stock.

TGZ has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.57.

Shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) stock opened at C$15.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.79. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -419.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. Teranga Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$3.86 and a 1 year high of C$16.80.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$227.65 million during the quarter.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

