Raymond James Comments on Interfor Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interfor in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS.
Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$396.78 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$15.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.83.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
