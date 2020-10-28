Raymond James Comments on Interfor Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interfor in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$396.78 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFP. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Interfor from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$15.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.83.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.