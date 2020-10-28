Raymond James Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of K stock opened at C$11.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.56. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,615.89.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

