Raymond James Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Acadian Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of TSE ADN opened at C$15.34 on Monday. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$11.11 and a one year high of C$18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.98 million and a P/E ratio of 37.23.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$11.46 million for the quarter.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

