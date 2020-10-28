Raymond James Upgrades D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Outperform

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s current price.
DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
DHI stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21.
In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after purchasing an additional 223,481 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,191,000 after purchasing an additional 129,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
