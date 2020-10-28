Raymond James Upgrades D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Outperform

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s current price.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

DHI stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after purchasing an additional 223,481 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,191,000 after purchasing an additional 129,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

