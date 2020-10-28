Raymond James Weighs in on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

TSE ALS opened at C$11.44 on Monday. Altius Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $474.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.10.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.40 million.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

