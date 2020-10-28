Raymond James Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. Desjardins assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on IAMGOLD from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.97 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 51.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 77,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 6,032.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 686,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 675,673 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 14.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

