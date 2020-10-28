(RDS.B) (RDS.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.49 billion during the quarter. (RDS.B) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Get (RDS.B) alerts:

NYSE:RDS.B opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDS.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About (RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.