Realogy (RLGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Realogy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of RLGY opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.93. Realogy has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

In other news, Director Michael J. Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.