Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $18.23 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

