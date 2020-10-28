Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Recruit in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

