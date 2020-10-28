Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a research report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.48. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RRR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.74. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $27.91.

In other news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 229,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $3,036,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 125,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,898,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.