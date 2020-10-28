Regional Management (RM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $89.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.44 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $34.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RM shares. ValuEngine raised Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 3,144 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $57,660.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

