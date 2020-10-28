Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RBNC. BidaskClub raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $17.04 on Monday. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $276.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $112,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $139,227 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.