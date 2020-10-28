Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $69.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RLMD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLMD opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,710.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $161,000.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

