Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RLXXF. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36. Relx has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

