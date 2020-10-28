Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

Renault stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. Renault has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.