Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €28.00 by Barclays

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNO. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault SA (RNO.PA) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.55 ($31.23).

Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock opened at €22.75 ($26.76) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.62. Renault SA has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

