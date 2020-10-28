Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FITB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after buying an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after buying an additional 16,403,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,928,000 after buying an additional 4,957,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,554,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,922,000 after buying an additional 1,713,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,390,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,773,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.